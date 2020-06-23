DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional award over ordinary shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 650,868 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 650,868 - Price GBPNIL e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional award over ordinary shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 550,041 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 550,041 - Price GBPNIL e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.2783 669,837 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 669,837 - Price GBP0.2783 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.2783 583,043 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 583,043 - Price GBP0.2783 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Priestley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status MD Specialities Division/ PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.2783 303,443 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 303,443 - Price GBP0.2783 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Wim Geens 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status MD Belgium Commercial Waste Division/ PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.2783 486,293 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 486,293 - Price GBP0.2783 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Patrick Deprez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Product Sales Director/ PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.2783 101,537 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 101,537 - Price GBP0.2783 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Baukje Dreimuller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel/ PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.2783 120,882 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 120,882 - Price GBP0.2783 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bas van Ginkel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Strategy Director/ PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.2783 113,793 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 113,793 - Price GBP0.2783 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Meinderdjan Botman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status MD Netherlands Commercial Waste Division/ PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.2783 80,897 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 80,897 - Price GBP0.2783 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Theo Olijve 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status MD Mineralz and Water Division/ PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.2783 132,631 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 132,631 - Price GBP0.2783 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Maarten Buikhuisen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Information Officer/ PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.2783 89,642 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 89,642 - Price GBP0.2783 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Helen Richardson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Human Resources Director/ PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

