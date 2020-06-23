Bolle: Bollé Launches First Ever Augmented Reality Sunglass Experience for Smartphones

New AR Technology Allows Users to Experience Bollé Phantom lenses on their Smartphone and Purchase From a Participating Retailer.

LYON, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Bollé, maker of the most innovative lenses in the world is forever changing the way people try and buy sunglasses. With the introduction of an exclusive Augmented Reality Sunglass experience, shoppers can now try-out Bollé's flagship Phantom lens technology without ever having to physically touch the glasses.

Click here to view the full multimedia, interactive news release.

Key Takeaways

Bollé unveils hyper-realistic augmented reality experience that will change the way people shop for sunglasses

Purchasing sunglasses can easily be done anywhere with a revolutionary new "try on" and "try out feature that allows users to experience Bollé Phantom lens technology without having to visit a store.

In the Post COVID world, this new A/R innovation forever changes how sunglasses are tried on and purchased.

About Bollé

Bollé is leader in sport and lifestyle sunglasses, cycling helmets, ski goggles, and ski helmets. For more information, visit bolle.com. Bollé is part of Bollé Brands™, which encompasses the brands Bollé, Bollé Safety, Cébé, Serengeti, Spy and H2Optics. Thanks to the complementary know-hows and innovative technologies developed by the six brands in their respective fields of activities, Bollé Brands' expertise covers a large spectrum of products that meet the highest requirements in terms of protection, performance, innovation and style.

About QReal

QReal, a subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, lifts brands into the real world. QReal, formerly Kabaq.io - established its beachhead within the AR industry by creating the most lifelike models of cuisine. For years QReal perfected their modeling process to present digital dishes that look completely real, are platform agnostic, and optimized for AR. The team knew the same process would work for a whole myriad of brands and items - and thus QReal was born. Now QReal works in many different verticals, including fashion, luxury, automotive, and more.

About M7 Innovations

M7 Innovations is an NYC-based creative firm that works with brands and executive teams to conceptualize, create, and execute on solutions that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), Voice Technology, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR). Founded in 2019 by Matt Maher, M7 partners with other tech visionaries and leaders in this space to create unique customer experiences that drive meaningful engagement - from retail and transportation, to lifestyle and fashion.

Contact:

Mark Tedeschi

mark@truenorthpr.com

508-320-1101

SOURCE: Bolle

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594763/Boll-Launches-First-Ever-Augmented-Reality-Sunglass-Experience-for-Smartphones