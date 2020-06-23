Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of
the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/06/2020
|FR0010259150
10000
70.7296
XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2020
|FR0010259150
147
72
XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2020
|FR0010259150
0
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/06/2020
|FR0010259150
0
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/06/2020
|FR0010259150
0
|Total
10,147
70.7480
Contacts:
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com
