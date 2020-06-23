Quantzig's innovative real world analytics solutions helped a pharmaceutical drug development firm to enhance disease taxonomy and enhance clinical trial outcomes. Schedule a FREE demo for comprehensive solution insights.

Engagement Overview

Drugs have the potential to cure chronic diseases and increase life expectancy. New age drugs provide evidence of effectiveness and perceived value. But humans now are struggling with the rising cost of pharmaceutical products and delays associated with drug development. The client, an American pharmaceutical company, was looking forward to leveraging real world analytics to design an effective approach to enhance the pharmaceutical drug development process. Our real world data analytics experts helped the client to improve the success rate of clinical trials and redesign the pharmaceutical drug development process.

The Problem

Leading pharmaceutical drug development companies are deploying real world data in drug discovery and development. Research findings have revealed real world data analytics has numerous benefits, for example, early access to medication schemes is an important factor that can help in improving pharmaceutical drug development and drug discovery.

The key challenges that the client sought to overcome included:

Unstructured and unorganized information

Lengthy clinical trials

Disease classification accuracy

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Pharmaceutical drug development isn't an easy process. Pharmaceutical researchers and scientists deal with several ordeals on a daily basis. It includes issues related to drug discovery and violation of regulatory norms. To help the client tackle such challenges, our real world analytics experts combined predictive analytics and real world insights to develop accurate solutions.. A deep dive into the challenges faced by this client helped us to understand the urgency of deploying advanced data analytics in their drug development process. Some of the solutions offered and the results obtained are as follows:

Organized unstructured information into a unified source

Reduced clinical trials duration and improve outcomes

Improved drug discovery with automated alarms on regulatory norms

Enhanced disease taxonomy

Gained an understanding of the real-world use and effectiveness of current treatments

