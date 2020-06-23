BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The Company's NAV increased by 10.7% in May, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which returned +7.0%. (Figures in GBP)



Global equity markets continued to recover in May, as signs of activity restarting and the hopes for antiviral treatments and a vaccine improved equity market sentiment. For reference, the MSCI All Country World Index rose by 4.2%. Elsewhere, tensions between the US and China escalated as markets reacted to China's move to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong. China also dropped its annual GDP target and instead adopted a target to keep urban unemployment below 6% and promised monetary policy support of credit growth "significantly higher" than last year.



Mined commodity prices were up almost across the board, as positive economic data from China indicated a recovery in industrial activity. The Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, for example, rose to 50.7 in May, up from 49.4 in April. The copper price rose by 3.7% over the month, whilst the iron ore (62% fe) price rose by 21.3% to $102.5/tonne. The iron ore (62% fe) price was boosted by improving steel demand, as well as supply concerns as COVID-19 cases began to rise sharply in Brazil.