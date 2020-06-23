The Back Thing: New Device Combats Back Pain as Americans Sit for Longer Periods of Time

Simple solution provides the right type of lumbar support for prolonged sitting

BEDFORD HILLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Back pain is a major issue in the U.S., especially for adults ages 65 and older. In fact, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke reported that 80 percent of the population deals with some sort of lower back pain (LBP) on a regular basis. Other studies suggest LBP is the most common health problem among older adults that results in pain and disability. This overwhelming problem is what prompted the creation of The Back Thing, a functional chair cushion designed by a neurosurgeon to provide lumbar support.

LBP is the second leading cause of doctor's visits, beaten out only by the common cold. It is also accounts for the most job-related injuries and time off from work. As a whole, people in the U.S. spend more than $100 billion on treatment for LBP, according to the The Journal of American Osteopathic Association. These are staggering figures.

Why is there so much back pain in the U.S.? Back pain can come on abruptly after lifting a heavy object or as the result of an accident, but most back pain is caused by sedentary lifestyles. In general, Americans spend much of their time sitting. They sit for work, for travel, to eat and to watch TV. They're sitting so much it's become detrimental to their health, leading scientists to say that sitting is the new smoking.

Many have found relief in the simple yet smart design of The Back Thing. Brian H., who uses The Back Thing daily at his home in Weston, Massachusetts, says: "I have tried a number of support devices, with not much success. I was given The Back Thing as a gift and thought it was just another back pad. I followed the directions and placed it on my chair that I watch movies on. I have been pleased with the results. It is great because you don't really know that it is there. The support, though, has been noticeable."

Many people have been surprised to find that the simple act of improving their support while they sit can greatly change their day-to-day life for the better. It's easy to add The Back Thing to any seat.

The Back Thing can go on any:

Golf cart seat

Car seat

Airplane seat

Sofa

Office chair

Restaurant chair

Wheelchair

Any chair

About The Back Thing:

The design of The Back Thing relieves back pain by giving support to the lumbar area with different technology than other seat cushions. Instead of horizontal cushioning that pushes the lower back to overarch, The Back Thing uses vertical pine slats beneath its padded cushion to promote better posture and lumbar support. The slim design makes it foldable and easy to carry for travel and work. The Back Thing is available online at www.TheBackThing.com.

