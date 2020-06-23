

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) said that it is initiating a process to explore options to recapitalize, either together or separately, 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a 2.1 million square foot Manhattan office building, and 555 California Street, a three building, 1.8 million square foot office campus in San Francisco.



Vornado owns 70% controlling interests in the partnerships that own these properties and has sole decision-making authority.



Cushman & Wakefield is the exclusive agent for 1290 Avenue of the Americas and Eastdil Secured is the exclusive agent for 555 California Street.



There can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed, Vornado said in a statement.



