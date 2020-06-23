Physician Growth Partners Advises Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center in an Acquisition by EyeCare Partners

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center ("Arizona Eye"), a leading ophthalmology group based in the Northwest Phoenix market, by EyeCare Partners. Arizona Eye is led by Dr. Emilio Justo, along with four associates across three locations and a surgery center.

This strategic acquisition bolsters the footprint for EyeCare Partners across the broader Phoenix market.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Arizona Eye in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction.

Dr. Emilio Justo of Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center noted, "My experience with Physician Growth Partners (PGP) was extraordinary. I consider PGP a highly experienced, efficient and communicative organization that has far exceeded my original expectations. The dedication and long hours spent with Michael Kroin and his associates, Thomas Mumford and Jay Farkas, has really left me with a feeling of awe. Never having gone thru such a practice transition, I could never have done it alone without PGP's broad knowledge and assistance. I am now looking ahead at the future partnership with EyeCare. The future of Arizona Eye Institute looks incredible, and I have both Physician Growth Partners as well as EyeCare Partners to thank for this!"

"Every transaction process has unique challenges and key issues that must be overcome to get across the finish line. However, completing a transaction with the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic was unprecedented. We leaned on our deep experience within ophthalmology alongside our broader experience completing physician-oriented transactions with private equity groups which enabled us to secure an outsized outcome for Arizona Eye. We're excited about the growth opportunities that will become available to Arizona Eye under the Eyecare Partners umbrella," noted Michael Kroin, Managing Partner at Physician Growth Partners.

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a boutique healthcare service platform dedicated to advising physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, ultimately realizing an optimal outcome for their clients.

About EyeCare Partners

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, EyeCare Partners currently offers comprehensive medical eye care services throughout Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Ohio. The doctors of ECP serve the vision care needs of hundreds of thousands of patients annually.

