Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2020) - Newport Beach, CA - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar"). Greenbriar is pleased to announce that Greenbriar has engaged a national law firm to perform a listing application for a full listing on the world class NASDAQ Global Market Select and complete a Form 20-F registration statement for the US Securities and Exchange Commission.



Further to our updates regarding our massive Montalva solar project, the US Federal Oversight Management Board has approved the privatization of PREPA's transmission, distribution, billing and collections functions enabling Greenbriar to be working with a world class energy consortium as a counter-party.

Greenbriar is moving ahead to construct the sophisticated 160MWdc/80MWac Montalva solar project in Puerto Rico, which will become the largest solar facility in the Caribbean once completed. Greenbriar is very confident the project will expand to 320MWdc/160MWac in the very near future. A sizeable battery storage facility as part of the solar field will enable 24/7 dispatch which is unique in ultra-large scale solar generation facilities. Montalva will provide Puerto Rican citizens with lower-cost, clean and reliable electricity and replace some of the current expensive and dirty oil generation.

The company is proudly building the $200 Million to $400 Million project with the China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), a leading world class premier construction and engineering company, forming part of the USD $40 Billion China National Machinery Industry Corporation (Sinomach) group of companies.

Greenbriar has been informed by its legal counsel Luis Baco, JD, LLM, that the PREPA Governing Board has approved our project and contract and that the contract has been presented to the US FOMB (US Federal Oversight Management Board) for final approval. In 2018 the US FOMB already recommended Montalva to be deemed a critical project to rebuild Puerto Rico. Montalva will provide over 900 construction jobs, an increased tax base and hundreds of millions of dollars of private funds invested to rebuild a new and resilient electrical grid. Greenbriar is proud of this contribution and its existing 12 year non-stop commitment in Puerto Rico.

Greenbriar is a leading developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value. Greenbriar and its advisors have closed over $180 Billion in renewable energy projects since 2003 with previous companies.

