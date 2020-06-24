

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is widely expected to keep its Official Cash Rate unchanged at 0.25 percent.



Thailand is scheduled to release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are predicted to plummet 18.0 percent on year after tumbling 17.13 percent in April. Exports are called lower by an annual 6.4 percent after adding 2.12 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 2.74 billion, up from $2.46 billion a month earlier.



Also, the central bank in Thailand will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 0.50 percent.



Japan will see final April figures for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is tipped to see a score of 76.2, down from 85.1 in March. The coincident is pegged at 81.5, down from 88.8 a month earlier.



Malaysia will provide May data for consumer prices; in April, inflation was down 2.7 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de