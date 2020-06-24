

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter once again put a warning label over one of President Donald Trump's tweets, in which he warned if protesters tried to set up an 'autonomous zone' in Washington DC they would be 'met with serious force!'



'There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, D.C., as long as I'm your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!,' Trump twitted.



Twitter said that it has placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating its policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.



However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.



Trump's tweet came after a group of protesters on Monday unsuccessfully attempted to pull down a statute of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House. The protesters later tried to claim an area near Black Lives Matter Plaza as a 'Black House Autonomous Zone,' reports said.



Last month, Twitter labeled two Trump tweets that made false claims about mail-in ballots in California.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TWITTER-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de