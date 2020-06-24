The automotive tow bars market is likely to experience steady growth because of the use of tow bars as optimum towing equipment and the increasing motorization in emerging countries. Rising at a CAGR of almost 2%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 512.86 million by 2024. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005785/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Tow Bars Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Technavio analyst says, "The global automotive tow bars market will have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts has severely impacted businesses and economic activities worldwide. If the spread of COVID-19 is not controlled by June 2020, the market might see a significant downside compared to our base estimate."

Technavio's recent analysis of the automotive tow bars market includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA, geographically. The European region is expected to have a market share of 35% and will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-tow-bars-market-size-industry-analysis

The slowdown in automobile sales worldwide and growing cost pressure on manufacturers of automotive tow bars are expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, the increasing availability of tow bars and their accessories in the e-commerce space will have a positive impact on the automotive tow bars market during the forecast period.

Technavio's analysis of the automotive tow bars market also includes:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will drive automotive tow bars market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the automotive tow bars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive tow bars market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive tow bars market

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005785/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com