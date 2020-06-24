Atos International: Atos commits to net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, setting the highest decarbonization standards for its Industry

Paris, June 24, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces today its commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, a date which is 15 years ahead of the ambitious aim of the UN Paris Agreement on Climate Change to limit the global warming of the planet to 1.5oC compared to pre-industrial levels(net-zero by 2050). This decision expands Atos' ambitions on decarbonization even further, positioning decarbonization as a core element of its growth strategy and the Company as the decarbonization leader in its Industry.

This commitment will see Atos reduce by half all the emissions under its direct control by 2025 (GHGP scopes 1 & 2) and achieve the same reduction for the emissions under its influence by 2030 (GHGP full scope 3). For the emissions under its control, Atos will continue to offset 100% of its residual emissions through certified carbon offsetting projects. For the emissions under its influence, Atos will progressively include them into its global offsetting program, so that it reaches net-zero emissions by 2035.

"Atos aims to pioneer decarbonization for the benefit of its customers, all its stakeholders and society at large, by transforming the way digital technologies are designed, developed and used", says Elie Girard, Atos CEO. "Today's decision to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2035 marks a new step forward. I am very proud of our commitment which definitively positions Atos as worldwide leader in decarbonization".

Atos is among the signatories of the " Business Ambition for 1.5°C " pledge, launched in mid-2015 in the run-up to the Paris Climate Change Conference. For the last decade, Atos has been pioneering decarbonization, having decreased its own carbon intensityten years in advance and also having reached carbon neutrality for the emissions under its direct control since 2018. Atos has, among other rankings, topped the DJSI index in its industry since 2018, and has the Ecovadis Gold and Carbon Disclosure Project A rating .

For further information, read the 2019 integrated report .

