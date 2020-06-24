TwentyFour Income Fund - Virtual Investor Update

24/06/2020

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Virtual Investor Update

TwentyFour's Portfolio Management team will be hosting an update on Tuesday 30thJune 2020 at 11 am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Income Fund and MI TwentyFour Investment Funds - Monument Bond Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.



For information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com