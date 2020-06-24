24 June 2020

Augmentum Fintech plc

PORTFOLIO UPDATE: ZOPA AWARDED FULL BANKING LICENCE

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM), the UK's only publicly listed fintech investment company, welcomes the announcement by Zopa that it has been awarded its full banking licence by the Prudential Regulatory Authority. Zopa Bank will sit alongside its existing peer to peer business (Zopa Limited), as part of the overall Zopa Group.

About Augmentum Fintech plc:

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.