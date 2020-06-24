Dow Inc. is set to buy 75% of the annual generation from First Solar's upcoming 200 MW Horizon Solar project in Frio County, Texas, under a 15-year power contract.From pv magazine USA First Solar has come to terms with Dow Inc. on a power contract for 75% of the annual electricity generation at First Solar's upcoming 200 MW Horizon Solar project in Frio County, Texas. The contract is for 15 years and the power generated by the project will help to reduce emissions from Dow's Gulf Coast operations. These operations include the company's facilities in Texas - home to the largest petrochemical ...

