Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
NetCents lässt die Milliardenbombe platzen! Kurs explodiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 Ticker-Symbol: AHOG 
Xetra
23.06.20
17:35 Uhr
23,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,96023,98009:08
24,20024,30023.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2020 | 08:05
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ahold Delhaize announces Jan Hommen to retire as Chairman of the Supervisory Board by end of 2020; Peter Agnefjäll appointed successor

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 24, 2020 - Ahold Delhaize today announces that Jan Hommen will retire as Chairman and member of its Supervisory Board on December 31, 2020. The Supervisory Board has appointed Peter Agnefjäll as the new Chairman effective January 1, 2021. Effective immediately, Peter will serve as Vice Chairman to work with Jan to ensure a smooth transition.

Jan Hommen has a long tenure in the Supervisory Board of both Ahold Delhaize and before that, Ahold. At Ahold Delhaize, he has served as Chairman between 2018 and 2020 and as Vice Chairman between 2016 and 2018. At Ahold, Jan served as Chairman between 2013 and 2016 and as Vice Chairman between 2003 and 2007.

Peter Agnefj?ll has been a member of the Supervisory Board since April 2019. He served as president and CEO of the IKEA group from 2013 to 2017. Peter's appointment follows a recruitment and selection process comprising both internal and external candidates.

Jan Hommen said: "Although it is hard to leave Ahold Delhaize, the timely preparation and clarity on transition is particularly important in view of the macro-economic uncertainty in the coming years. Peter has been an outstanding member of the Board since he joined. He has extensive retail experience, leadership and knowledge of omnichannel and e-commerce, and is well positioned to lead the Board in supporting the company to deliver its Leading Together strategy."

Peter Agnefjäll said: "I am honored and excited to be appointed by the Supervisory Board as its new Chairman. I look forward to working with Jan in preparation for the transition by the end of the year."

Cautionary notice
This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward looking statements. Words such as will, ensure or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the "Company") to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to the risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

AHOLD DELHAIZE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.