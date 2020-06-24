21Shares Lists Its Key Crypto ETPs In GBP Further Widening Market Participation

ZURICH and LONDON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 21Shares AG, the leading Swiss crypto ETPs issuer is officially listing its 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: CH0454664001 - BBG: ABTC SW), 21Shares Ethereum(ISIN CH0454664027 BBG: AETH SW) and signature crypto basket index HODL(ISIN CH0445689208 BBG HODL SW) in GBP on the Swiss SIX Exchange on June 30th 2020.

The Bitcoin ETP (ABTC) has now been listed and trading for over 18 months which has helped lead the market in gaining institutional acceptance for investing easily and securely into digital assets using conventional brokers. It was the first to list on a regulated stock exchange, the SIX Swiss Exchange and benefits from a cost effective annual management fees of 1.49% which makes it one of the cheapest crypto ETPs on the market. According to client feedback, expanding market participation further, specifically amongst UK-based investors, required a listing in local currency.

Laurent Kssis, Managing Director, 21Shares AG said: "Expanding market participation is one of our core focuses. As we already list our crypto ETPs in USD, CHF and EUR, it was only natural to add GBP. This opens up our institutional-grade crypto ETPs to all UK investors with access and connectivity to the SIX Swiss Exchange."

Charlie Morris, Chairman of UK based Bytetree said: "We are excited by the news of a GBP listing for 21Shares successful crypto ETPs. This will give UK clients more choice by which they can access this emerging asset class with the reassurance of trading on a regulated European exchange, a key factor raised by many institutional investors like us!"

Investors have indicated that engineered crypto products in a structure that are familiar to them(ETP) is a key factor when allocation 1-2% of their portfolios in alternative assets classes.

21Shares was honoured in May 2020 as the winner of the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2020 for '"Most Innovative Crypto Product" which recognised and celebrated the best breed of crypto issuers from across the global financial industry.

About 21Shares

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security, cost effectively thanks to its suite of ETPs launched by 21Shares and now composed of 11 crypto ETPs.

