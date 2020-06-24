Endotracheal Tubes Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endotracheal tubes market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory, cardiovascular diseases, and increasing number of surgical procedures, are expected to propel market growth. In addition, technological development in the medical device is further expected to contribute to market growth during forecast period. Recently Medtronic has launched a Shiley laser oral endotracheal tubes that are most widely used for ventilation during CO2 and KTP laser surgeries of the laryngeal or tracheal area.

Moreover, growing need for ventilator associated with pneumonia and increasing geriatric population that are prone to chronic diseases is one of the important factors responsible for market growth during assessment period. As per World Health Organization Report 2019, 4.0 million people die prematurely due to chronic respiratory disease. Due to increasing air pollution the prevalence of respiratory diseases is also increasing. According to World Health Organization Report 2019, around 2.0 billion people are exposed to indoor toxic, 1.0 billion people are exposed to outdoor pollutant air, and around 1.0 billion people are exposed to tobacco smoke. Above factors are likely to boost market growth. In addition increasing awareness about technologically advanced medical devices, and developments in the field of nanobiotechnology and drug design are some of the factors responsible for market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product type, the regular endotracheal tube segment held the largest market share of 32% in 2019 owing to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

Orotracheal segment held the largest market share accounted for 64% in 2019 owing to its high applicability, increased usage and comfortability

North America dominated the market in 2019. Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disease is one of the major factors driving the market growth in this region

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. As the healthcare infrastructure in the region is developing resulting in increased number of surgeries being performed and eventually fueling the growth of the market.

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019 owing to the advanced healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the country. In addition, the presence of major players in the region contributed to market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global endotracheal tubes market based on product type, route type, application, end use, and region:

Endotracheal Tubes Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Regular



Reinforced



Preformed



Double lumen

Endotracheal Tubes Route Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Orotracheal



Nasotracheal

Endotracheal Tubes Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Emergency Treatment



Therapy



Others

Endotracheal Tubes End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Endotracheal Tubes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy





Netherlands





Belgium





Switzerland





Russia





Sweden



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea





Malaysia





New Zealand





Singapore





Philippines





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Endotracheal Tubes Market:

Teleflex Corporation



Medtronic



Medline Industries



Venner Medical



Sonoma Pharmaceutical



Hospiteknik Healthcare



Armstrong Medical



Airway Innovations



Smiths Group



ConvaTe

