AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2020 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 23/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 16031.845 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 461795 CODE: JPNY ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 71574 EQS News ID: 1077419 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2020 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)