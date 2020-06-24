AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2020 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 23/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.104 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19880782 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 71586 EQS News ID: 1077447 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2020 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)