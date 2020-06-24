

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's ifo Institute is scheduled to publish business sentiment survey results for June. Economists forecast the business climate index to rise to 85.0 in June from 79.5 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency rose against the pound, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 120.43 against the yen, 1.0681 against the franc, 0.9043 against the pound and 1.1296 against the greenback as of 3:55 am ET.



