Mittwoch, 24.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1W6XZ ISIN: US90184L1026 Ticker-Symbol: TWR 
Tradegate
24.06.20
11:06 Uhr
29,100 Euro
-0,010
-0,03 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWITTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,86029,06012:03
28,80029,10011:07
PR Newswire
24.06.2020 | 10:28
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MCI Presents Livetalk With Former Twitter-CEO

INNSBRUCK, Austria, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dick Costolo, Entrepreneur, CEO of Twitter 2010-2015: Role & Impact of Social Media. Livetalk - Trevor D. Traina Lecture Series at MCI.

MCI Livetalk Friday, 26th June, 2020, 5:00 - 5:45 p.m., www.mci.edu/livetalk

Dick Costolo is an entrepreneur, founder, and venture partner best known as CEO of Twitter from 2010 to 2015. Dick has founded multiple startups, including FeedBurner, which was sold to Google in 2007. During his tenure with Twitter, Dick was named "one of Silicon Valley's most impressive CEOs" by Business Insider and "One of the 10 Most Influential U.S. Tech CEOs" by TIME. He is also a former improv comedian and currently serves as a consultant on HBO's Silicon Valley.

Trevor D. Traina Lecture Series

The digital Livetalk with the former CEO of Twitter, DICK COSTOLO, is the initial event to MCI's Trevor D. Traina Lecture Series, which MCI jointly organizes together with U.S. Ambassador Trevor D. Traina.

Questions welcome: livetalk@mci.edu

www.mci.edu/livetalk

Embed code: on request

Contact:

MCI MANAGEMENT CENTER INNSBRUCK
Mag. Bettina Stichauner, bettina.stichauner@mci.edu, Tel. +43 (0) 2070-1710

© 2020 PR Newswire
