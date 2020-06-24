Authority Titans: Anmol Singh Is Prepping for Success With His Company and Book

Achieving success in life can be a long and arduous process. Anmol Singh, a trading consultant, knows all about success, and he knows that there are several ways to achieve it

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Anmol Singh started trading during his early college without much luck. After a year or so of exploring the trading industry, he discovered a pattern that allowed him to go from 0 to a profitable trader. And since then, he has made his name as a high-paid consultant in the trading and investing industry.

Anmol launched Live Traders in 2015, and now, it has been voted as the number 1 trading education firm for three years in a row. Since the company entered the industry, Anmol has coached and trained over a thousand traders and investors. Some of the people he coached and trained have now gone on to run their own hedge funds. Currently, he spends his day working with students of his trading firm, Live Traders, and continues to back them financially. He also remains an avid stock market and forex trader, as well as being involved with other entrepreneurial ventures and franchise stores in the automotive sector.

Anmol is also considered the leading expert in the trading psychology space. This is because he has helped thousands of traders all over the world deal with psychological and behavioral issues that arise when high stakes are on the line.

He is also the author of the best-selling book Prepping for Success: 10 Keys for Making It in Life. Prepping for Success is a guided journey in book form. Anmol wants to impart his unique view on success and shows how the concepts he has used to help million-dollar traders are applicable to day-to-day lives, regardless of the industry or career. In this book, he teaches the principles people need to take advantage of innate, inner talents to achieve success.

Prepping for Success discusses ten keys that allow people to understand themselves and also teach them to become the best version of themselves. The book offers concrete ways to make plans into action, and it gives a relatable step-by-step approach to achieving personal success.

Anmol has said, "With this book, I hope to bring to the readers the main key concept that has helped me in my life and have made me a better and a more productive person, as I, too, prepare for success. I am writing a book that I wish someone gave me ten years ago. It would have made life so much easier."

Anmol Singh is interested in results, which is why he established Live Traders and wrote his book. Anmol believes that anything is possible as long as the person has the knowledge to succeed. At Live Traders, he gives traders the education they need to understand the trade and make logical and fast decisions based on constantly changing data. And with his book, he equips readers with everything they need to know to excel in life.

