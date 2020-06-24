

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japan leading index declined to the lowest in over eleven years in April, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 77.7 in April from 85.1 in March. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 76.2.



The latest reading was the lowest since March 2009, when it was 74.2.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 80.1 in April from 88.8 a month ago. In the initial estimate, the score was 81.5.



The assessment of the coincident index was 'worsening', the Cabinet Office said.



The lagging index declined to 97.8 in April from 100.7 in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, the index was 98.1.



