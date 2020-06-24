Scientists in the Netherlands have claimed that a heterojunction metal wrap-through solar module they are designing could offer a 4% performance improvement over conventional heterojunction panels.The Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) is teaming up with equipment provider Eurotron, solar project developer GroenLeven, and Dutch research institute SIEC to develop a new metal-wrap-through (MWT) solar module based on heterojunction solar cell technology. The new "Whooper" panel has already demonstrated record efficiencies, according to its developers. "Over 23% solar cell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...