Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

It is announced that at the close of business on 23 June 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 23 June 2020 765.37 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 770.67 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
24 June 2020
