Hrvatski Telekom Croatia Selects Ericsson as Sole 5G RAN Supplier

- Ericsson to be sole 5G RAN supplier until 2024

- First 5G deal in Croatia

- Hrvatski Telekom aims to drive digitalization and Industry 4.0 in Croatia with 5G

KISTA, Sweden, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's Croatian associated company Ericsson Nikola Tesla (ZSE: ERNT-R-A) has been selected by Croatian communications service provider Hrvatski Telekom as its sole supplier of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and services until 2024.

The deal, the first of its kind in Croatia, will see Ericsson networks technology deployed in Hrvatski Telekom's network, including Ericsson Radio System products and solutions and Ericsson Spectrum Sharing.

The companies have partnered since 2018 to modernize Hrvatski Telekom's radio network. In addition to enhanced mobile broadband, Hrvatski Telekom aims to boost digitalization and Industry 4.0 through the innovation opportunities enabled by its 5G network.

Kostas Nebis, CEO, Hrvatski Telekom, says: "The past months made it clear how vital the ICT industry and investments in digital infrastructure are, as they are a key lever for the society's digitalization and return to economic growth. The cooperation with Ericsson is the latest example of our commitment to supporting the economy and society and we intend to continue keeping the pace of our network investment plan and connecting everyone in Croatia with the digitalization opportunities."

He adds: "5G technology implementation is applicable on a broad scale and resonating with Croatia's needs, such as enabling higher energy efficiencies through smart metering and dynamic management of power supply, higher efficiency in agriculture through connected and automated devices and machinery, or optimization of irrigation processes, as well as in variety of other industries."

Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: "I am proud that, after our first demonstration of 5G technology two years ago, we have now signed the first 5G agreement in Croatia. This partnership agreement will enable cutting-edge solutions from Ericsson's radio system portfolio and the fifth generation of mobile communications to transform the country in the coming period. As a reliable partner with over a century of communications experience, we're ready to bring 5G to Hrvatski Telekom's customers across Croatia."

