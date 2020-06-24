The "Impact on Consumer Behavior in Europe COVID-19 Survey Snapshot Week 10" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher is carrying out weekly consumer surveys in 11 countries between 25th March and 31st May 2020, to track consumer sentiment and shopping behavior during the Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic. The sample size is 500 respondents per country, per week.

The four countries in scope for Europe are Germany, Italy, Sweden, and the UK. Questions are consistent every week, and cover consumer opinions about COVID-19, buying behavior and product choices and impact of the Coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak on consumers' lifestyle and activities. This report summarizes the key findings from responses in week 10.

Key Highlights

According to the publisher's week 10 COVID-19 consumer survey, Italy and the UK are still the most concerned about the current pandemic. Concern regarding the impact of COVID-19 has now decreased once again for every country. In the week 9 survey, concern in every country apart from Germany increased. The most rapid decline in concern from the week 1 survey has been experienced in Italy. From the week 1 survey to the week 10 survey, the percentage of Italian consumers that are extremely concerned' about the impact of COVID-19 has decreased by 24%.

The results from the week 10 survey suggest that European countries in the survey are starting to feel more positive about how the coronavirus situation may develop in the coming month. 35% of UK respondents said the situation may get a bit better', which is a 5% increase from the week 9 survey. 26% of Germans also think that the situation may get a bit better', which is a 6% increase from the last survey.

50% of Germans are still spending less time socializing outside of their households than they usually would. This may be worrying news for Germany's domestic tourism industry, which is one of the strongest in Europe. Germany's calm and successful handling of the pandemic attracted international attention, for the right reasons.

Compared to the remaining European source markets, Italy still has a much stronger need for information, irrespective of its nature. For six out of the seven kinds of information that could be requested in this survey question, Italian consumers still show the strongest need for each of them, this result has stayed the same for the week 10 survey in comparison to week 9, 8, 7 and 6.

Key Topics Covered:

COVID-19 Impact on Consumer Behavior Europe Week 10

Concern regarding COVID-19 regains its downward trend

Sentiment may also be becoming more positive regarding the future impact of COVID-19

UK consumers may care more about reviews in comparison to Swedes

The Italian market is beginning to spend more time outside socializing

The German market still remains the least affected by cancellations

The majority of European travelers now prefer to pay on card

Consumers may be starting to prepare for the new normal'

The German source market is highly sought after

