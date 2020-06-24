Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Announces 2020 Annual and Special Meeting Results

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP)(CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria") announces the results of the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting").

On June 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), the Company held the Meeting whereby there were 47,819,789 shares of the Company represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, constituting 53.38% of the Company's issued share capital as at May 13, 2020, being the record date of the Meeting. The matters voted upon at the Meeting and the final voting results are set forth below:

Matter Being Voted On For Against Abstain or Withheld Broker Non-Vote Percent Approved By To Elect Chris Bunka as a director 27,316,752 0 655,858 19,847,179 97.66% To Elect John Docherty as a director 27,303,792 0 668,818 19,847,179 97.61% To Elect Nicholas Baxter as a director 27,299,254 0 673,356 19,847,179 97.59% To Elect Ted McKechnie as a director 27,238,991 0 733,619 19,847,179 97.38% To Elect Brian Quigley as a director 27,338,170 0 634,440 19,847,179 97.73% To Appoint Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors 47,364,520 0 455,269 0 99.05% To Approve a Reverse Stock Split on a ratio of not less than 2 current shares for one reverse stock split share and not more than 30 current shares for one reverse stock split share 43,806,148 3,808,046 205,594 1 91.61% To Approve an amendment to the Company's Bylaws 26,579,677 1,094,414 298,519 19,847,179 95.02% To ratify the lawful actions of the directors for the past year 27,089,295 497,896 385,419 19,847,179 96.84%

All of the proposals are described in detail in the Company's proxy statement filed with the Securities Exchange Commission via Edgar and with the BC Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission via SEDAR on May 25, 2020.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms. Its patented DehydraTECH™ drug delivery technology changes the way Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption; reduces time of onset; and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies in the cannabis industry for use in cannabinoid beverages, edibles and oral products; and to a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 16 patents granted and over 60 patents pending worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning Lexaria's future expectations and plans, including, without limitation, the use of proceeds from the offering, financial needs of the Company and potential uplisting onto a national stock exchange may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although Lexaria believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Lexaria cannot guarantee such outcomes. Lexaria may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Lexaria's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Lexaria's other filings made with the SEC. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Lexaria's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Lexaria cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Lexaria does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

