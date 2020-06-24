Former Google and Discovery Exec, John Honeycutt, Joins Blackbird Board

LONDON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform, Blackbird, is pleased to announce that John Honeycutt will join the Board of the Company on 24 June 2020 as a Non-Executive Director.

John Honeycutt is a global Information and Media Technology leader who is an expert in cloud services, supply chain logistics and cyber security. He has significant international experience in business strategy and operations, mergers and acquisitions, transformation and large-scale project delivery across all aspects of the media industry. Previous employers include Google, Discovery Communications, FOX Cable Networks and Liberty Media.

John was SVP Broadcast Operations at Fox from 1995 until to 2003 before holding roles as Chief Media Technology Officer, Chief Operating Officer as well as Chief Technology Officer at Discovery from 2003 to 2019. John then joined Google as Vice President of Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment and Gaming, where he developed Google Cloud's initial product development and go-to-market strategies across those sectors globally. John has now established The Sandy Valley Group, an independent advisory firm focused on the technology, transformation and growth strategies media and entertainment companies must implement in order to thrive over the next decade. John is also an Adjunct Professor and guest lecturer at American University in Washington, DC and was a founding member of American's Kogod Business School Cyber Security Governance Council.

John won Broadcasting and Cable's Technology Leadership Award in 2010 and Broadcasting and Cable's Digital All-Star Award in 2015. He graduated from Fitchburg State University in 1992.

Andrew Bentley, Chairman of Blackbird, said: "John has an exceptional track record of achievement across our sector. He brings knowledge, experience and connectivity to global players and will make a valuable contribution to the future of Blackbird. We are delighted to welcome John to the Board."

Ian McDonough, Chief Executive Officer of Blackbird, said: "I am incredibly excited that John is joining our team to help us realise our full potential. To attract someone of his global stature is another huge coup after bringing in Dawn Airey last year. It is testimony to the team, the strength of Blackbird's patented technology and how we can take a leadership role in the world's video industries. His knowledge of the media and technology markets is second to none and his vision as to where it is heading will be an invaluable asset to me and the team."

John Honeycutt said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the Blackbird team at such a critical time in the global content production industry. Flexibility, speed, collaboration and now distance are all key requirements in editing products. Blackbird's remarkable technology is unique and transformative in all of these areas. I'm very excited to be joining Blackbird's first-class team and can't wait to help the company achieve its ambitious growth objectives."

Regulatory Disclosures

In accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, John Kenneth Honeycutt, aged 51, has been within the last five years, a Director or Partner of Discovery Corporate Services Limited and Piksel, Inc. There is no other information required to be disclosed under the AIM Rules for Companies.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

Website

www.blackbird.video



Social media