Mittwoch, 24.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Anzeige

PR Newswire
24.06.2020 | 12:40
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 23 June 2020 were:

127.25c Capital only USD (cents)
101.61p Capital only Sterling (pence)
127.94c Including current year income USD (cents) XD
102.16p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 02nd
January 2020, the Company has 241,822,801 ordinary shares in issue.

