BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 23
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 23 June 2020 were:
1401.40p Capital only and including debt at par value
1381.66p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1406.21p Including current year income and debt at par value XD
1386.48p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th
January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
1,163,731 which are held in treasury.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).