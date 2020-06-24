Studio's online and value-based offer produced strong trading during lockdown, with 55% y-o-y product sales growth in the first 11 weeks, which compares very favourably with its online peers. It looks well placed, with tight stock management, as the high street re-commences trading, which is likely to be very competitive. Due to the ongoing uncertainty from COVID-19 and the timing of the Education sale, management is unable to provide guidance for FY21e.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...