CoinPayments Grows Executive Team, Adds Hugo Janse van Rensburg as CFO to Drive Financial Transparency and Expansion Planning

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinPayments , the world's leading cryptocurrency payments processor, today announced Hugo Janse van Rensburg as Chief Financial Officer. A deeply experienced accountant and payments expert, Mr. van Rensburg will initially focus on standardizing accounting procedures, growing the finance team, and boosting overall transparency as CoinPayments targets aggressive growth.

"Hugo is the right CFO to lead our finance team as we roll out our new strategic plan," said CoinPayments CEO Jason Butcher. "His deep experience in financial reporting and complex international transactions is exactly what we need as CoinPayments looks to increase transparency and bring cryptocurrencies to a new set of merchants."

Prior to his work with CoinPayments, Mr. van Rensburg worked as a Senior Accountant at BDO and held positions at PwC and Ernst & Young. He is a native of Cape Town, South Africa and completed his Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting at the University of Cape Town.

"For merchants around the world, the door to cryptocurrencies is open and now is the time to make a major push to ensure digital payments are attractive for large financial institutions," said Mr. van Rensburg. "I'm excited to join CoinPayments at this moment and look forward to building a finance team that will support our overall strategic focus on growth in 2020."

Mr. van Rensburg's appointment is effective immediately.

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $5 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 1,900 coins, and is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the Cayman Islands, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

