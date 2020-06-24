

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO):



-Earnings: -$608.59 million in Q4 vs. $27.99 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$6.44 in Q4 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.06 million or $0.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.20 per share -Revenue: $1.29 billion in Q4 vs. $1.44 billion in the same period last year.



