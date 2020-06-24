

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New coronavirus infections in the United States came close to the April peak level Tuesday.



With 34800 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country increased to 2,347,102, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Wednesday.



This is the second highest daily increase in new cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. The worst infection rate of 35930 new daily cases was reported on April 24.



Also a sharp rise in deaths was reported after a downward curve in the past week.



The coronavirus death toll in the United States rose to 121225 with 766 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours.



As cases continue to spike across dozens of states along with hospitalizations, Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee that the U.S. was experiencing a 'disturbing surge' of infections after states reopened too quickly and without adequate plans for testing and contact tracing.



'The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges we are seeing in Florida, Texas, Arizona and other states,' Dr.Fauci told lawmakers Tuesday.



Following is the latest infection and casualty data of the states worst-affected by the pandemic.



New York (31232 deaths, 389085 infections), New Jersey (13025 deaths, 169734 infections), Michigan (6109 deaths, 68197 infections), Massachusetts (7889 deaths, 107435 infections), Louisiana (3134 deaths, 51595 infections), Illinois (6707 deaths, 137825 infections), Pennsylvania (6464 deaths, 87208 infections), California (5629 deaths, 191544 infections), Connecticut (4277 deaths, 45899 infections), Texas (2236 deaths, 122932 infections), Georgia (2689 deaths, 67675 infections), Virginia (1645 deaths, 58994 infections), Maryland (3092 deaths, 65007 infections), Florida (3238 deaths, 103503 infections), Indiana (2569 deaths, 42871 infections), Ohio (2735 deaths, 46127 infections), Colorado (1665 deaths, 30877 infections), Minnesota (1425 deaths, 33469 infections), Arizona (1396 deaths, 58378 infections) and Washington (1284 deaths, 29386 infections).



Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that the European Union may impose a ban on U.S. citizens entering the bloc when it reopens its borders, as number of daily new cases remains at a far higher level in the United States than in Europe.



