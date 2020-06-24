

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economic confidence improved further in June, as lockdown restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic were eased, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 77.2 in June from 75.1 in May.



The latest reading was the highest since March, when it was 94.4.



The business confidence index increased to 73.8 in June from 71.6 in the previous month.



The industrial sentiment index fell to 70.0 in June from 72.9 in the preceding month.



The measure of confidence in construction declined to 102.4 from 104.2 in the prior month, while that for trade rose to 92.1 from 85.2.



The consumer confidence rose to 93.3 from 91.9 a month ago. This was the highest reading since March.



