UK-based Company Will Leverage Strong European Client Base and Distinctive Product Advantages to Gain American Market Share

UK-based legal technology provider Apperio a leader in automated legal spend tracking, management and analysis is vigorously expanding its sales operation in the United States. Fueled by a strong European customer base, Apperio's sales team is actively pursuing in-house corporate legal department business in America, coast-to-coast. The company is initially targeting legal departments of both corporate enterprises with $5 million or greater legal spend and private equity (PE) investment firms.

Apperio's early U.S. sales efforts have already brought success. Corporate legal departments of prominent PE firms on both coasts have recently purchased Apperio and are in various stages of implementation.

The Apperio legal spend management platform is specifically designed for companies' in-house legal and finance teams. The solution helps clients to simultaneously manage multiple law firms and large projects, track day-to-day legal spend against budgets, improve the efficiency of their team and spend, and safeguard regulatory compliance.

Apperio's technology uniquely connects directly to law firms' practice management systems to provide a live view of all matters, including unbilled work-in-progress and invoiced matters. Unlike eBilling solutions, which only provide visibility of matters that have been invoiced and may have a lag of several months, Apperio provides instant visibility of both historic and unbilled legal spend data.

To date, Apperio has successfully implemented its platform for more than 50 in-house legal teams in the U.K. and several other European countries. Current Apperio clients include Finastra, a global financial services software company headquartered in the UK. Finastra has used Apperio since 2019.

"Apperio has been an essential resource for Finastra and we count on their technology to efficiently manage our legal spend," said Simon Dowler, Finastra Group General Counsel. "Since we ourselves are a technology developer, we require a high standard of technology-driven efficiency and accountability from our suppliers. As such, we strive to avoid any areas of inefficiency or opacity from our outside counsel law firms. Apperio helps Finastra's legal department to effectively manage multiple outside counsel law firms, and uphold compliance requirements. Importantly for us, the platform works seamlessly, posing no burden to our IT department."

"The Apperio team is very excited to expand assertively into the American legal market," remarked Nicholas d'Adhemar, CEO and founder of Apperio. "Our client base in the U.K. and other European countries are proof that Apperio is a highly useful collaborative solution for businesses and law firms. Apperio helps its clients to strengthen relationships with their law firms, ensuring they are receiving maximum value while also increasing their confidence in the legal team's ability to accurately forecast spend and make informed strategic decisions."

At present, Apperio is running U.S. sales operations from its London headquarters.

For more information about Apperio or to schedule a product demonstration, visit Apperio.com or email marketing@apperio.com.

About Apperio

Apperio is a legal spend analytics and matter tracking platform which effectively transforms how corporate legal departments function, bringing clarity, control and confidence to their operations. The platform provides complete real-time certainty on legal spend, aggregating data from all connected law firms and providing consistent, up-to-date information on all work-in-progress (WIP) and billed legal matters. Apperio visually represents for legal teams, finance and other corporate departments exactly what has and will be spent on legal fees, accurately measuring performance of its external law firms. Quick to install, cloud-based Apperio requires no on-site IT team. Currently, the platform is used daily by more than 50 in-house legal teams including Network Rail, Royal London, Monzo and Farfetch.

Apperio is based in London, England. For more information, please visit Apperio.com, email marketing@apperio.com, or follow Apperio on LinkedIn or Twitter.

