

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased in June, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Wednesday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 66.0 percent in June from 62.6 percent in May.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 65.8 percent in June from 62.7 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 92.6 in June from 76.9 in May.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index increased to 89.8 in June from 73.5 in the previous month.



