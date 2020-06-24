Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Wuhan General Group Signs Manufacturing, Distribution and Sales Agreement with Cafféluxe

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce, that effective June 22nd, 2020, it has entered into a manufacturing, distribution and sales agreement with Cafféluxe for an initial two-year term.

Under the terms of this agreement, Cafféluxe will manufacture Wuhan's Medspresso™ CBD and Mushroom infused coffee, tea and hot chocolate beverages under GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification. This enables Wuhan to have world-class quality products produced at the highest of safety standards ensuring remarkable customer experience.

The licensing agreement grants Cafféluxe the right to access the Medspresso™ products portfolio, including the use of the trade name, trademarks, logos and art, rights to product formulations, methods and processes. The agreement will facilitate the expansion of the Company's Medspresso™ brand and position the Company for local (South Africa) and international distribution.

In addition to this, through the sales and distribution agreement, Cafféluxe will sell and distribute Medspresso™ products through their already established network of retailers and distributors locally and globally. Cafféluxe has demonstrated a proven ability to commercialize hot and cold beverages into the African, European, South American and North American marketplace, a key piece of the Wuhan strategic expansion plan.

The Cafféluxe agreement will enable Wuhan to enter legal, international markets around the globe, and to develop a centralized distribution channel for its suite of functional foods and wellness products.

"This partnership is a great first step in developing and executing upon a much larger strategy between Wuhan and the Cafféluxe team. We are looking forward to getting our products on the shelf as soon as the lockdown restrictions are lifted in South Africa and the supply chain constraints have been mitigated," said Jeff Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Wuhan General Group.

Michel Sachar, Caffeluxe Commercial Director added: "It has been a real pleasure in getting to know the Wuhan team and planning out a domestic and international launch strategy. Working with the very bright innovative minds at Wuhan has made the relationship such a delight."

About Cafféluxe

Cafféluxe Food Service offers a full, tailored solution for the manufacturing of single-serve capsules for the retail and business to business sectors. With an in-depth understanding of the nature of coffee and a wealth of experience in the capsule manufacturing field, Cafféluxe expertly manages the process from bean to capsule to cup. This process includes granulating, filling, hermetically sealing, nitrogen flushing, QC testing, packing and branding of the capsules and machines. Cafféluxe Food Serve is able to cater for large and small orders on our machines, this allows for flexibility on various products and customer requirements. Service, compatibility, flexibility, personalization, quality assurance and competitive rates are what make Cafféluxe a leading bespoke capsule manufacturer. Since inception in 2009, Cafféluxe has patented numerous capsule designs, all modified to ensure compatibility, and continues to evolve in a competitive landscape. We provide the capsule with effective, high quality, adaptable products for small- and large-scale private label clients.

We prioritize product innovation and high-quality coffee and capsules, while simultaneously establishing and ensuring lasting relationships with our customers.

Our factory has been granted ISO Standard FSSC 22000 and HACCP Food Safe certification, as well as being FDA compliant and Halaal and Kosher certified. The capsules are subject to a variety of inline and post-production tests. This ensures the quality of the taste and functionality of capsules.

The stringent testing guarantees that Cafféluxe consistently produces capsules of the highest quality in terms of taste and functionality, and provides customers with high quality, premium products.

Profile:https://wuhn.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/180525-Caffeluxe-Company-Profile.pdf

Website: https://caffeluxe.com/

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™ and Medspresso™ brands. In addition, its wholly-owned division, M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from addiction, mental illness, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Wuhan is listed and traded on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

