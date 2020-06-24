ITOCO INC: ITOCO Announces Change of Direction to the Biotechnology Sector

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased announced a change in business direction to the Biotechnology sector (Bio Tech).

Itoco feels that its resources and future direction will serve Shareholders best with this business strategy. The company's Board and Management came to this conclusion after much deliberation and study to assess the viability of various opportunities.

Itoco has identified Bio Tech as a sector that will grow rapidly for decades to come and that will provide multiple opportunities for our business approach.

Bio Tech is at the frontline of modern science. It is a leading technology that directly addresses the most serious challenges of our time such as hunger, energy, and disease.

Healthcare has benefited tremendously from Bio Tech especially in the areas of oncology, immunology, and regenerative therapies. These will be a special focus for Itoco.

Specifically, Itoco will seek to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech related products and technologies to the market.

In this way we will build a diverse but focused core of profit generating businesses under our Itoco banner.

In the coming weeks we will announce several of these partnerships and initiatives.

These changes have been implemented through a planned and deliberate transition involving the Board and management over the past several months with the aim to best use the Company's resources to maximize shareholder value.

"This is an exciting change for us and marks a strategic pivot in our future direction as a Bio Tech Business Accelerator," said Michael Paul, CEO of Itoco.

About ITOCO INC.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, producing and distributing Bio Tech related technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO is a 5-year-old OTC quoted NEVADA corporation, with satellite offices in Toronto, Canada.

