Idag, den 24 juni 2020, offentliggjorde Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) ett pressmeddelande med information om att ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande lämnats till aktieägarna i NetEnt AB (publ). Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna (NET B, ISIN-kod SE0014186656, orderboks-ID 62494) i NetEnt AB (publ) ska observationsnoteras. Today, on June 24, 2020, Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) published a press release with information about a public takeover offer to the shareholders in NetEnt AB (publ). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (NET B, ISIN code SE0014186656, order book ID 62494) in NetEnt AB (publ) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB