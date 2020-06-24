Pay TV Market Size to Reach USD 175.6 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pay television (TV) refers to a television broadcasting service based on consumer subscriptions. The pay TV service may be received through cable TV, satellite TV, or using an internet protocol TV (IPTV).

The global Pay Television market size is projected to reach USD 175.6 Billion by 2026, from USD 192.3 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of -1.5% during 2020-2026.

Since there has been an increase in the use of streaming content, over the next few years, global Pay TV subscription revenues are projected to decrease. However, Pay TV providers have started introducing value added services to customers to stay competitive in the market.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Pay Tv Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-8S1253/Global_Pay_Television

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PAY TELEVISION MARKET SIZE

The introduction of advanced predictive analytics models has contributed to Over-The-Top ( OTT) media's increasing power to provide better-customized suggestions. This advance has encouraged pay television providers to diversify and develop their services. Pay TV providers have started offering value-added services such as reduced subscription rates, customizable channel subscriptions according to users' choice, and internet connectivity at low prices.

Service providers have started adopting Integrated Broadband Broadcasting (IBB) systems to diversify their service offerings and facilitate better penetration into the market. The combination of broadcast and broadband technologies has created a potential advantage for the efficient distribution of mass content and personalized service.

High definition or HD bestows on the viewer a better viewing experience. HD content, however, is not accessible via cable networks; therefore, customers opt for the Pay TV satellite that provides access to a range of HD channels. The future foresees a transcendence of the TV industry towards HD content as there is a growing preference amongst the customers.

Data analytics has made it possible to gain insights into public preferences and the kind of content that can get traction. Consequently, new channels have emerged to cater to specific audiences. In addition, the entertainment industry puts focus on reality shows because they are considered to be more profitable in terms of ads. The customer base subscribes to Pay TV to gain access to these channels.

User-generated subscriptions and subtle advertisements are a disruptive trend in the entertainment industry, and vendors capitalize on that trend. As a recommendation to potential consumers, Pay TV service providers are introducing innovative marketing strategies such as offering discounts to current customers.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-8S1253/global-pay-television

CHALLENGES THE CAN HINDER THE GROWTH OF PAY TELEVISION MARKET SIZE

One of the major challenges that can hinder the growth of Pay TV market size is the customer-base deviation caused by the OTT media services, which is leading to a definite decline in the revenues generated by the vendors.

Another challenge that has been perpetuating losses in the market is the increasing piracy.

PAY TELEVISION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the advent of 5G technology, the IPTV segment is expected to be experiencing significant growth over the forecast period. Increased bandwidth and increased ability to build end-to-end virtual networks for specific apps is a major driving factor for the industry.

The satellite TV segment will continue to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. The growth can be linked to providing low-priced access to live coverage of important events for customers.

Due to comparatively lower internet rates and regular content updates, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-8S1253/Global_Pay_Television

The key players covered in this study

Airtel Digital TV Ltd.

AT&T, Inc.

Comcast

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Fetch TV Pty Ltd.

Foxtel Group

MediaCom Communications Corporation

Oriental Cable Network

Rostelecom PJSC

Others.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cable Television

Satellite TV

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV).

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Commercial.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America .

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-8S1253&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-8S1253&lic=enterprise-user

