The UCITS shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 25 June 2020. ISIN DK0060952836 ------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest AKL St. Petri L/S I ------------------------------------------------- Submarket Capital Associations ------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 198678 ------------------------------------------------- Short name WEKSTPLSI ------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------