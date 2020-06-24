Brains Bioceutical Corp.: Brains Bioceutical Welcomes Advocate, Robin Emerson, as Head of Corporate and Social Responsibility, Initiates the Establishment of the Brains Jorja Emerson Children's Foundation, and Signs Brand Deal for Jorja Emerson Branded Pr

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Brains Bioceutical announced today that its board of directors has appointed Robin Emerson as Head of Corporate and Social Responsibility, further expanding the company's mandate to place an unprecedented and industry-leading focus on the moral responsibility of a corporation.

Mr. Emerson's mandate includes driving patient advocacy efforts, executing the company's corporate social responsibility strategy, and leading the implementation of best practices for diversity & inclusion. In addition to focusing on social issues of concern to the global community at large, Brains has expanded its commercial footprint by signing a brand deal for a commercial line of all-natural CBD API wellness products focused on Jorja Emerson, the courageous young daughter of Mr. Emerson, and a beacon of hope and inspiration for the Brains team. The acquisition of such a high-profile advocate in the United Kingdom accelerates Brain's mission to become one of the world's largest CBD companies while maintaining our firm grasp on our moral obligations to the communities within which we operate.

"The appointment of my position speaks to Brains' respect for the patients that have fought for legal cannabis access," said Mr. Emerson. "We truly have an opportunity to become one of the most trusted organizations in the space. I also have the opportunity to determine our mandates and to be accountable for Brains' actions here at home and to a larger global audience. Brains is the only CBD company that I have come across with such a strong commitment to social responsibility and patient access, I welcome the opportunity to continue my work as an advocate for patients, parents, children and the less fortunate by partnering with a well-resourced corporate entity such as Brains and the brilliant senior management team of executives at Brains," he continued.

Mr. Emerson has become a fierce leader and advocate in the medical cannabis sector. In 2017, his daughter Jorja-who was just one year old at the time suffered from a rare chromosome deletion and none of the conventional medications worked for her. She suffered vicious seizures; doctors told Mr. Emerson that Jorja would not make it out of intensive care. Mr. Emerson then set off on a journey to find a solution for his daughter.

After speaking with cannabis advocates, political leaders and parents from across the globe, Mr. Emerson was convinced cannabis had the potential to save Jorja. Tireless in his pursuits, Mr. Emerson soon took to the media to fight for change. In 2018, Jorja became one of the first children to get a prescription for medical cannabis in the UK. Jorja's name is now synonymous with pioneering radical reform, courage, and innovative solutions to traditional challenges faced by patients.

Jorja is now four and has been on cannabis medication for 18 months. She is thriving-a far cry from the child that doctors said would not make it. Mr. Emerson continues to advocate for change, working tirelessly with MP's, medical professionals and stakeholders to allow access to natural medications whilst working within complex regulatory frameworks.

Brains Bioceutical is proud to have such a passionate leader join their team as they pursue the companies mandate of providing cost-effective access to safe and reliable cannabinoid-based medicines.

"Brains Bioceutical has already achieved a landmark EUGMP CBD API standard, manufactured here in the UK, and the future plans will change the face of the industry in the UK," said Mr. Emerson. "The icing on the cake is the creation of the Jorja focussed brand and the charitable foundation that will be the legacy of my daughter."

Brains will donate a portion of the profits from Jorja's branded products to the Brains Jorja Emerson Foundation, an organisation that supports low-income families who require access to medical cannabis medication as well as medical tests, family counselling, and special needs equipment.

About Brains Bioceutical Corp:

Brains Bioceutical Corp is a global leader in pharmaceutical, wellness, athletics and veterinary cannabidiol (CBD) based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) production for commercial use. Our roots lie in nature, the place where exceptional is found. We are one of nine companies in the world to possess the API designation under Eudra GMPD and one of three in the world certified to produce from a natural, plant-based source. Our CBD API product lines are THC-free, non-GMO and produced in wholly-owned BSPG Laboratories in the UK. Forever advancing and enriching, Brains is involved in international clinical trials, including a phase 3, double-blind clinical trial using CPB API for treatment of refractory epilepsy, exclusively supplied by Brains Bioceutical. ALTIS / Brains Bioceutical Living Lab, a state-of-the-art, interdisciplinary athletics training facility, explores, experiments, and evaluates the power of CBD API in elite athletes. With a rare hybrid of pharmaceutical and consumer goods executives, the Brains Bioceutical senior management team works with the science of nature, never against it, extracting its power to help make better.

