Technavio has been monitoring the energy drinks market and it is poised to grow by 35.41 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005391/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Drinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Dabur India Ltd., Living Essentials Marketing LLC, Monster Energy Co., Mutalo Group, National Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, The Coca Cola Company, and Vitale Beverages Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hectic lifestyle and need for instant energy has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stiff competition from low-cost substitutes might hamper market growth.
Energy Drinks Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Energy Drinks Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Sparkling Energy Drinks
- Still Energy Drinks
- Type
- Standard Energy Drinks
- Energy Shots
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43781
Energy Drinks Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our energy drinks market report covers the following areas:
- Energy Drinks Market size
- Energy Drinks Market trends
- Energy Drinks Market industry analysis
This study identifies the convenience associated with energy drinks as one of the prime reasons driving the energy drinks market growth during the next few years.
Energy Drinks Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the energy drinks market, including some of the vendors such as AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Dabur India Ltd., Living Essentials Marketing LLC, Monster Energy Co., Mutalo Group, National Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, The Coca Cola Company, and Vitale Beverages Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the energy drinks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Energy Drinks Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist energy drinks market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the energy drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the energy drinks market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy drinks market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Sparkling energy drinks Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Still energy drinks Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Standard energy drinks Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Energy shots Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Packaging
Market Segmentation by Brand labelling
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AriZona Beverages USA LLC
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Living Essentials Marketing LLC
- Monster Energy Co.
- Mutalo Group
- National Beverage Corp.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Red Bull GmbH
- The Coca Cola Company
- Vitale Beverages Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005391/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/