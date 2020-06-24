

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Housing Finance Agency's U.S. house price index for April is due at 9.00 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the pound and the euro, it rose against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 106.78 against the yen, 0.9473 against the franc, 1.2491 against the pound and 1.1274 against the euro as of 8:55 am ET.



