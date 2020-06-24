Adcore Inc.: Adcore Officially Launches Its Regional Headquarters in Hong Kong to Further Accelerate Its Greater China Growth

Adcore Has Now Successfully Entered Greater China, the Second Largest Digital Advertising Market Worldwide with A Projected $128B In Digital Ad Spend During 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO), a leading provider of machine-learning ("ML" and "AI") powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), announced today that it has officially opened its regional headquarters in Hong Kong as part of its strategic expansion in the Greater China region. The Hong Kong facilities and staff are fully operational and will continue to develop in-line with Adcore's growing activity in the region.

The Hong Kong office is led by Mr. Gal Itkin, GM of Adcore Greater China, who has substantial relevant experience in the region and a proven track record of excellence at Adcore prior to his current role.

Adcore's Chief Executive Officer, Omri Brill, commented: "Adcore understands the growing importance of online marketing in Asia, especially the Greater China region, which is projected to reach $128B in digital ad spend this year1. As online marketing in the region is projected to grow rapidly over the next five years as consumer behaviour changes, a need for smart marketing technologies which Adcore provides becomes vital. Adcore has identified Greater China as a strategic market to seize additional business opportunities and to better serve our existing APAC clients."

Mr. Gal Itkin, GM of Adcore Greater China added: "Hong Kong companies are tech-savvy and keen on using smart digital marketing solutions to scale up their business. In addition, the city is close to the Mainland market with many companies setting up regional headquarters here. Having Hong Kong as our regional base will enable us to have better communication with clients and partners in the region as part of our Asia strategy."

1https://www.emarketer.com/content/china-digital-ad-spending-2019

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising") with the goal of scaling activity and maximizing ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over forty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Canada and Hong Kong, Greater China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investor

Amounts in this press release are in CAD based on a CAD to USD exchange rate of 1.3516, as of June 23, 2020.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

Omri Brill, CEO

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: info@adcore.com

Website: www.adcore.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595058/Adcore-Officially-Launches-Its-Regional-Headquarters-in-Hong-Kong-to-Further-Accelerate-Its-Greater-China-Growth