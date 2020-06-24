Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Heftige Insiderkäufe deuten auf bevorstehendes Mega-Event hin!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQWX ISIN: GB00BDR05C01 Ticker-Symbol: NNGF 
Tradegate
24.06.20
16:37 Uhr
10,690 Euro
-0,045
-0,42 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,66010,71016:45
10,66510,72016:45
ACCESSWIRE
24.06.2020 | 15:32
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hengtong Successfully Connected Megawatt Energy Storage to the National Grid in China

SUZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / An 8MWh energy storage project contracted by Jiangsu Hengtong Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. succeeded in reverse power transmission and was successfully connected to the grid at the first attempt.

As one of the core technologies of new energy industry revolution, energy storage technology applies devices or physical media to store energy for emergent use. It can store energy when electricity demand is in the trough and release energy at the peak of the grid load. In this manner it can overcome the fluctuation of new energy power generation.

This 140? project uses 380V low-voltage grid connection. The power station applies a 2MW/8MWh energy storage system containing four 40-foot standard containers with the functions of thermal insulation, corrosion resistance, earthquake resistance and waterproof. The capacity of each container is 500kW/2MWh.

Once this project is put into operation, it can provide intelligent energy utilization and protection solutions such as leveling the curve of the demand, emergent power supply, capacity management, load tracking, flexible reverse power protection, etc.

The successful connection with professional technical solutions and high-quality service of Hengtong Energy Storage have been applauded by customers.

Hengtong Energy Storage, which belongs to the general energy sector of Hengtong's Power Industry Group, is based on the comprehensive energy utilization, multi-energy complementation, 'Internet + energy' and other foundations of energy industry. Taking 'Mining-Generation-Transmission-Distribution-Utilization-Storage' as the starting point of business, it is mainly engaged in R&D, production, EPC, operation and maintenance and investment services of large energy storage projects. It also provides solutions to energy storage of industrial, commercial and household use, as well as energy storage of power system, micro-grid, distributed photovoltaic generation, distributed wind power, photovoltaic and energy storage, energy monitoring, energy conservation of industry and construction, multi-energy complementation, regional energy management and other systems. In this manner, it strives to build a comprehensive industrial chain of energy service in cooperation with the power grid.

Company: Hengtong
Contact: Zhang Xian
Email: zhangxian@c114.net.cn
Phone: +86-21-54451141

SOURCE: Hengtong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594971/Hengtong-Successfully-Connected-Megawatt-Energy-Storage-to-the-National-Grid-in-China

NATIONAL GRID-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.